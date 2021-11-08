Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $17,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

