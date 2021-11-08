TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.82. 108,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,637. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.