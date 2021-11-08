TD Securities Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$14.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.89.

Shares of ERF opened at C$12.70 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -8.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

