TD Securities Lowers Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) to Hold

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was downgraded by TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.43.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUS stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$35.88. 127,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.12. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$18.84 and a 12 month high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$979.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.4500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,465,000. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.