TD Securities Lowers Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) to Hold

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was downgraded by TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.43.
RUS stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$35.88. 127,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.12. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$18.84 and a 12 month high of C$37.57.
In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,465,000. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
