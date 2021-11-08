TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Raised to $112.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTGT. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $102.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.48 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 36.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.8% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 29,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 17.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

