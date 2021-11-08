Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. 25,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.25. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.