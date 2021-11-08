Telsey Advisory Group Raises Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $52.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

