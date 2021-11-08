TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.62. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TIXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

