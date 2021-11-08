TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$34.00 at National Bankshares

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.33.

TSE T traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$29.08. 921,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.75. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$23.76 and a 1 year high of C$29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$39.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

