Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) to Issue $0.56 Dividend

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.5556 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TGSGY stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGSGY shares. DNB Markets raised Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Danske lowered Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

