Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) to Issue $0.56 Dividend

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.5556 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TGSGY stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGSGY shares. DNB Markets raised Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Danske lowered Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

