The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 127.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $46.60 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.