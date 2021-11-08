The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.

CLX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.92. 17,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.22.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.