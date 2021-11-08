The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 180.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. The First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The First Bancshares to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $881.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48. The First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $42.89.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, analysts forecast that The First Bancshares will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

