The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
The First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 180.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. The First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The First Bancshares to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $881.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48. The First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $42.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The First Bancshares Company Profile
First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.
