The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.95% of The First Bancshares worth $38,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $41.94 on Monday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $881.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.48.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

