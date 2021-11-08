The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 180 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 180.16 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 101.75 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.27.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

