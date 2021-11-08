The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $192.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.75.

Shares of APTV opened at $175.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.18. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

