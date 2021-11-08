The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $380.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.04.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $341.19 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $349.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.08 and its 200 day moving average is $269.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after buying an additional 172,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after buying an additional 121,386 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

