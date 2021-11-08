The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after buying an additional 138,343 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,173,000 after buying an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $95.18 on Monday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

