The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.58 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,414 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

