The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

