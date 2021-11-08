The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

