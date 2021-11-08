The Sandbox Trading Up 19.8% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00003876 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $796.90 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00232731 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.73 or 0.00532278 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

