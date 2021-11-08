The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,197 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

