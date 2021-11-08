The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.2% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 40.4% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.13. The stock had a trading volume of 364,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,196. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $321.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.