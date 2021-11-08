The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.73 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after buying an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Wendy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after buying an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after buying an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Wendy’s by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after buying an additional 946,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

