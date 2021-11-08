Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $118.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $78.04 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

