TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TIFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 360 ($4.70).

Shares of LON:TIFS opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 294.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

