Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 26th

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of TSBK opened at $28.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

