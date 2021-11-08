TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0764 on Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.69 million and $141,676.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,466.28 or 0.99791162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.65 or 0.00663606 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000143 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

