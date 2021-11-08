Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$24.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Topaz Energy traded as high as C$18.67 and last traded at C$18.67, with a volume of 82198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.21.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.86.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52.

