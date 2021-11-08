TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $10.63 Per Share

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $10.63 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $264.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a one year low of $154.30 and a one year high of $267.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

