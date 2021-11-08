Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New C$124.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF remained flat at $$90.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.27. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

