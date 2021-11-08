Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$121.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$121.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMTNF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF remained flat at $$90.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.27.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

