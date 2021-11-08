TotemFi (TOTM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.81 Million

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 34.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. TotemFi has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $181,632.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00079017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00081064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00095233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,502.42 or 0.99929956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.92 or 0.07073184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00020619 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

