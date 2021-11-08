Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$65.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TOU. CIBC increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.54.

TOU stock opened at C$46.22 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$16.47 and a 1 year high of C$46.73. The firm has a market cap of C$13.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at C$3,400,327.04. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,831,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,086,484. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,484 shares of company stock valued at $377,757.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

