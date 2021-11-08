Tower House Partners LLP Increases Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Tower House Partners LLP increased its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Lights comprises approximately 13.9% of Tower House Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tower House Partners LLP’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $26,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLI stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,627. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,881 shares in the company, valued at $983,736.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

