Traeger (COOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Traeger to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Traeger stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

