Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $217.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.29.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $184.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

