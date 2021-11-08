Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.29.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT opened at $184.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.52 and its 200-day moving average is $185.57. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $137.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.