TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 793,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up about 11.3% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $513,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.29.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,558,890 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $665.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $515.35 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.