TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of THS stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

