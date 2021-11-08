Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

