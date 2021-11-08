Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $27.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.