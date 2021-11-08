Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives $4.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Trican Well Service from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.