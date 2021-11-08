Truist Securiti Comments on MGP Ingredients, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.33. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $215,774.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,002.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324 over the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

