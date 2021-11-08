Truist Securities Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $65.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

TRGP stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after buying an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

