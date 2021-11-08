Truist Securities Raises Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $250.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRSK. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.00.

VRSK stock opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $217.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 86.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

