TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEDS. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.69.

MEDS opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

