Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $423,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,058 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,723 shares of company stock worth $37,399,287 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Shares of NXPI opened at $224.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $139.94 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

