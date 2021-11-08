Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $445,000 Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after buying an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $45,589,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 781,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,065 shares of company stock worth $5,598,954 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $232.66 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.11.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

