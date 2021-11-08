Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $430,000 Investment in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the second quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 217.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 74.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

ARVL stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Arrival has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Arrival Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

